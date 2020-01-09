Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bigo Live, The Platform That Makes Shining Stars, Releases New Footage

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:50 IST
Bigo Live, The Platform That Makes Shining Stars, Releases New Footage

Bigo Live, the live streaming platform based in Singapore is slated to release exciting footage of some of their popular broadcasters in New York Times Square on 7 January 2020. The footage will feature snippets of how the lives of ordinary people have been transformed based on the power of new age communication; simply by sharing a slice of life during their live streams or broadcasts.

The release of this new footage is a prelude to the upcoming BIGO Gala Awards 2020, held in Singapore; an inaugural ceremony where the platform's best and brightest are celebrated. Some of the featured broadcasters from the Times Square footage will be descending unto the little red dot to receive their trophies and to perform in front of a global audience.

Bigo Live has been known to drastically better the lives of their broadcasters who claimed that they were sceptical at the beginning. Now, however, these same ordinary individuals have gained not only popularity, a faithful following of hundreds of thousands, they have also been given an outlet to share their craft, showcase their talent or passion, make friends on a global scale, a feat that was not possible before.

Sharing on the video shown in Times Square, Broadcasters shared that they were grateful to Bigo Live for providing them with an outlet to be creative, passionate, and to enjoy fame while earning an income all at the same time.

This social media evolution has not only given rise to a new generation of online stars, but has also created a world where info-tainment is consumed based on mobility and accessibility. In this area, Bigo Live's successful creation of a global talent base that is both local and global is not only unique, but proving to be quite a popular choice for many Gen Y's and Z's.

People who are interested can catch the full ceremony in app, on 15 January, GMT +8 on Bigo Live.

Bigo Live is available on both android and iOS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062604/A_popular_broadcaster_live_streaming_Bigo_Live_global_fans_giving.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal

Budapest, Jan 9 AP Hungarys prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told ...

Sebi restrains Vrise Securities from registering new clients for 6 months

Markets regulator Sebi has prohibited stock broker Vrise Securities Pvt Ltd from registering any new client for six months for violating broker norms as well as the regulators circular. The firm was formerly known as Vishesh Capital Pvt Ltd...

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per lItalia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating licence, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a...

Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh new Chairman of KRIBHCO

Agri-cooperative leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd KRIBHCO.Besides, V Sudhakar Chowdary, a versatile farmers leader, was unanimously elected as Vice Chai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020