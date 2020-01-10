Left Menu
On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the actor continues to inspire millennials with his characters and looks

From being called as the greek god for his exceptional looks to the varied characters that showed his versatility on the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan has wowed and entertained the Millenials by taking challenging roles ever since he made his debut.

From being called as the greek god for his exceptional looks to the varied characters that showed his versatility on the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan has wowed and entertained the Millenials by taking challenging roles ever since he made his debut. The list would be incomplete without mentioning 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', the movie where it all began and shot Hrithik to fame. Hrithik played a double role in the movie first as Rohit and then Raj and won over the audience with his perfect looks and remarkable acting skills.

The actor won the hearts of millions across the nation with his performance in yet another hit 'Koi... Mil Gaya' where he played the role of a man whose brain functions like an 11-year-old. A role like that came with its own complications but Hrithik pulled it off with utmost ease. There are many on this list of films that stay memorable for us but the nation witnessed its first superhero with 'Krrish'. This film, the sequel to 'Koi... Mil Gaya' quite literally turned the superstar into a Superhero and was the perfect time for us to love him even more. Taking about a legacy of challenging roles, Hrithik's 'Guzaarish' added to the already known fact about him being a brilliant actor and portraying the role of a quadriplegic with utmost diligence shot the actor into a league of his own.

With 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Hrithik gave a performance that was drool-worthy and adding to it were his dance moves that swept the nation away. That chiselled body and a look to die for, we still can't gushing over Arjun! Well, it would not be wrong to say that Hrithik owned the year 2019 like a boss! While he had a content-driven 'Super 30' as one of his best performances as an actor, there was the biggest hit of his career in the form of the Yash Raj Films-backed 'WAR' where we are still in love with his character Agent Kabir. It is indeed unbelievable how Hrithik transformed from Anand Kumar to Kabir within just months! (ANI)

