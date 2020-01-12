Julia Stiles unsure if '10 Things I Hate About You' will get sequel

Julia Stiles says she is up for a reunion special of her 1999 classic "10 Things I Hate About You" but is unsure about its prospects without the presence of actor Heath Ledger. Ledger, who starred opposite Stiles in the Gil Junger-directed movie, died in 2008 due to drug overdose.

In an interview with NME, Stiles was asked whether she would do a reunion special of the film. "What would a reunion sequel involve? I don't even understand how that would work. It might be interesting to see. I would hope that Kat would be a lot happier outside of high school.

"I would watch it, for sure! I have no problem at all (with it being made). My question would be 'why?' but I think it would be fun to see how it turns out," Stiles said. As for Ledger, Stiles said she does remember and think about him.

"It's really tragic and sad that he's not still around and I think he would be doing some amazing work right now. I mean there's no saying what he would be stunning us with, so that's unfortunate. My heart really goes out to Michelle Williams and his daughter," she said.

