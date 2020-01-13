Barack Obama congratulates filmmakers of 'American factory' for Oscar nod

After Netflix's documentary 'American Factory' made a cut to the Oscars 2020 nominations list, former President of America, Barack Obama expressed his happiness over the nod received by the film and congratulated its makers. The former President took to Twitter and said, "Glad to see American Factory's Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It is the kind of story we don't see often enough and it's exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team."

Documentary film 'American Factory' which is directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in suburbs of Ohio. The nominees for 92nd Academy Awards in a total of 24 categories were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (ANI)

