Rachel Bloom to star in PopTV pilot 'Mother Mary'

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom will be portraying Christa Anton, the mother of the Antichrist, in PopTV's new comedy pilot "Mother Mary" . According to Variety, the network announced the pilot on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

Described as "a modern twist on one of the most famous stories ever told", the pilot will also feature actor Betsy Sodaro as a re-imagined version of the Virgin Mary. "The show asks: What would happen if the most irresponsible and laziest human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?" the official logline of the show read.

The pilot, which hails from CBS Television Studios, will be written and executive produced by Casey Feigh, Dan Gregor and Sodaro. Gregor will direct the pilot. Bloom will also serve as executive producer alongside Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch. The pilot will start production in February.

