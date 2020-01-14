Puerto Rico shoot of 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' cancelled after two earthquakes

Disney Plus' upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has canceled its shoot in Puerto Rico after the Caribbean island witnessed two earthquakes. According to Deadline, the show was set to be shot across two weeks in the northern part of the island in Arecibo. The plans have now been suspended.

The island was hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday and then another 5.9 magnitudes one on Saturday. The cast and crew were expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The upcoming series will feature Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively. Actors Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are returning as villain Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively.

Kari Skogland is directing the six-part miniseries, which is will debut on the newly-launched streamer's platform later this year.

