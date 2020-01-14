Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mads Mikkelsen to star in Oscar-winning Danish director's dark comedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 16:39 IST
Mads Mikkelsen to star in Oscar-winning Danish director's dark comedy
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@theofficialmads)

Actor Mads Mikkelsen is set to headline a dark comedy titled "Riders of Justice", to be directed by Oscar-winning Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen. The latest from Jensen, who won the 1998 Academy Award for best live-action short film for "Election Night, started production on January 13, reported Deadline.

"Riders of Justice" follows Markus, who goes home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, after his wife's death in a train accident. It seems like an accident, until a math geek, who was also a fellow passenger on the train, and his two colleagues show up saying they are convinced someone is behind it.

Mikkelsen and Jensen have earlier collaborated on comedy-drama "Adam's Apples" (2005), "The Green Butchers" (2003) and "Men & Chicken" (2015). The Scandinavian film also features Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygman, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh, Roland Moller, and Andrea Heick Gadeberg.

Zentropa Entertainments, the Danish banner founded by Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, has produced the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cynthia Nixon to direct lesbian play 'Last Summer At Bluefish Cove'

Actor-activist Cynthia Nixon is heading to Broadway to direct a 40th-anniversary production of the landmark lesbian stage drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. The Sex and The City alum will helm a version of Jane Chambers play billed as the ...

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires

Kangaroo Island, Jan 14 AFP Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Parks makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the...

UPDATE 2-Irish PM to call February national election

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to hold a parliamentary election in February, the presidents office said. The Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE said V...

NCW expresses concern over woman selling hair to feed children, urges action

The NCW has expressed concern over a news report that a 31-year-old woman sold her hair to feed her children and requested Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the woman and her kids. It also als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020