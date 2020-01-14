Mads Mikkelsen to star in Oscar-winning Danish director's dark comedy

Actor Mads Mikkelsen is set to headline a dark comedy titled "Riders of Justice", to be directed by Oscar-winning Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen. The latest from Jensen, who won the 1998 Academy Award for best live-action short film for "Election Night, started production on January 13, reported Deadline.

"Riders of Justice" follows Markus, who goes home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, after his wife's death in a train accident. It seems like an accident, until a math geek, who was also a fellow passenger on the train, and his two colleagues show up saying they are convinced someone is behind it.

Mikkelsen and Jensen have earlier collaborated on comedy-drama "Adam's Apples" (2005), "The Green Butchers" (2003) and "Men & Chicken" (2015). The Scandinavian film also features Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygman, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh, Roland Moller, and Andrea Heick Gadeberg.

Zentropa Entertainments, the Danish banner founded by Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, has produced the film.

