Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2020 Highlights Digitalisation and the Rising Female Force in the Industry

From 19-22 February, over 1,560 exhibitors will gather at the China Import & Export Fair Complex for the 18th edition of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou (PLSG). The continuous tracking of industry trends in a time of digital disruption has made PLSG into a must-attend event for the professional entertainment and AV industry. This year's show will feature a special highlight by focusing on the female force in the current industry landscape.

The key sectors of the fair will expand throughout 16 thematic halls: the KTV and theatre K pub elements will occupy two halls and the signature Audio Brand Name Halls will extend to five halls, with a bigger participation from leading companies of communication and conference in Hall 3.2, and media systems and solutions in Hall 4.2 and 5.2. Four Lighting Halls in Area B will deliver a full range of professional lighting, stage and theatre machinery, additionally with control and interface systems.

Participating brands include:

Audio-technica, AV Media, Bosch, Bose, Createk Intellitech, D&b Audiotechnik, Danacoid, DMT, Eagle Truss, Fine Art, Huahuitong, Kvant, Laserworld, Nightsun, PCI, Sennheiser, Shure, Soundking, Taiden, Tricolor, Yes Tech and more.

With 'Tech meets culture' as the highlight, PLSG responds to the government policies that aim to increase the synergy between the technological and cultural sectors. The new Digital Media Lab will underline this collaboration with various interactive, multisensory experiences, allowing visitors to engage and be enthralled with immersive technology solutions.

The 2020 fringe programme, with the signature PLSG Annual Training Course, will feature eight topics:

Intensive Course for Audio Professionals

Overview of AoIP Networking Technologies

Dante Certification Training, and System Application

Audio Technology

Light Beyond Lighting

Event Safety Workshop: Design and Planning

Next Level for Prolight + Sound: Media Systems and Solutions

Next Level for Prolight + Sound: Real Time Communication

Women are becoming more prevalent in the industry. Women @ Prolight + Sound will host the first panel and workshop with the world's top female producers, engineers and association representatives. It will focus on spreading awareness and encouraging, inspiring and supporting women in the entertainment and AV industry. The panel discussion on 'Challenges vs Opportunities for building a career', co-organised by the International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT) and moderated by Ms Wan-Jung Wei, Executive Director, will be an insightful event.

