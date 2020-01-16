'Britannia' renewed for season three

Fantasy historical drama "Britannia" has secured a third season run at Sky, the network has announced. The new chapter of the lavishly-mounted series which follows the Roman conquest of Britain, penned by playwright Jez Butterworth, starts shooting later this year, reported Deadline.

Created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson, "Britannia" stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey and Eleanor Worthington-Cox. The debut series was the first co-production between Sky and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon said it is no longer involved in the show and will not air seasons two or seasons three. Sky sources said the network was in "active conversations with a number of US partners" about finding a new home for the drama in America.

The first season of "Britannia" , which included nine episodes, ran from January to March 2018, while the 10-part second season launched last November.

