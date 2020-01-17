Left Menu
Jon Bernthal in talks to join cast of 'King Richard'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:20 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Jon Bernthal is in negotiations for the role of Rick Macci, the coach of tennis star Venus and Serena Williams, in the upcoming movie "King Richard" . The Warner Bros movie is a biopic on Venus and Serena's father Richard Williams who guided his prodigal tennis playing daughters from the Compton courts to preeminence in the sport.

It will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin. Will Smith will portray the role of Richard Williams, while "When They See Us" star Aunjanue Ellis will play the matriarch Brandi Williams.

Actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton were recently cast in the roles of Venus and Serena. The Williams sisters have remained dominating figures on the tennis court over the years and have collectively won a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Bernthal, best known for starring in films such as "The Wolf of Wall Street" , "Baby Driver" , "Wind River" and "The Accountant" , most recently portrayed Lee Iacocca in James Mangold's "Ford vs Ferrari" . "King Richard" is slated to be released on November 25.

