'Mindhunter' future in doubt as David Fincher works on first Netflix movie 'Mank'

  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:15 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:15 IST
The future of Netflix's true crime series "Mindhunter" seems to be uncertain now with director David Fincher being busy with his film for the streamer, "Mank" . With the filmmaker occupied with the movie, the streamer last month decided to let the contracts of the show's two stars, Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, lapse.

A spokesperson on Netflix told Entertainment Weekly that Fincher might "revisit" the show in future. "David is focused on directing his first Netflix film 'Mank' and on producing the second season of 'Love, Death and Robots'. He may revisit 'Mindhunter' again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own," the representative said in a statement to the outlet.

"Mindhunter" follows a special team within the FBI, spearheaded by Agents Bill Tench (McCallany) and Holden Ford (Groff), that investigates what makes serial killers tick during the '70s. "Mindhunter" season one premiered in October 2017 and the show was formally renewed for its sophomore outing in November same year. The second season debutted in August last year.

