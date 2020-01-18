Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi expresses concern over injury to Shabana Azmi, wishes her speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his concern at actor Shabana Azmi meeting with an accident and wished her speedy recovery.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-01-2020 21:06 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 21:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his prayers for Shabana Azmi's quick recovery. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his concern at actor Shabana Azmi meeting with an accident and wished her speedy recovery. Modi said in a tweet that the news of Shabana Azmi's injury was distressing.

"The news of @AzmiShabana Ji's injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery," he said. The car in which the actor was travelling on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday met with an accident involving a truck near Khalapur. She was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital and later shifted to multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

According to doctors, she has suffered head injury and there was slight damage to backbone. Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped with a minor injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

