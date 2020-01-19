Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger Shroff, Rahul Bose raise environmental, societal issues by participating in Mumbai marathon

Actor Tiger Shroff addressed environmental issues including environmental degradation and climate change as he participated in the ongoing 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:45 IST
Tiger Shroff, Rahul Bose raise environmental, societal issues by participating in Mumbai marathon
Tiger Shroff and Rahul Bose at Mumbai marathon . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tiger Shroff addressed environmental issues including environmental degradation and climate change as he participated in the ongoing 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. While talking about the motive behind running the marathon, the ' Heropanti' actor said, "My cause is the most immediate threat to the environment, climate change has been rampant. Whatever we can do for the environment, we must...we should do our bit by planting trees."

The 39-year-old actor laid stress on people making small efforts as he stated, "You can make a difference in your own house, by switching the lights off, not leaving the tap on. These are common things but a lot of us forget to do that. Save water, save power, save the environment." Tiger also shared a message for people who didn't attend the marathon as he stated people should invest at least half an hour on the physical activity instead of being engrossed in their mobile phones.

He said, "People who are engrossed in mobile phones, should invest even if it's half an hour to invest some sort of activity whether it be indoor or outdoor. Our bodies are meant to move so keep moving." Actor Rahul Bose, who has been participating in the marathon for the last 8 years, has been addressing societal issues including child sexual abuse and child education.

"I have been running Mumbai half marathon for last 7 to 8 years. But from the last 2 years, more than 200 children have been raising funds by participating in it. I have 2 NGOs, one is against child sexual abuse and the second is for the education of children from poor and underdeveloped areas." "So, this time 147 kids ran in the dream run and I have promised them to run along with these kids in the dream run. The kids these days are zealous and are aware of their social responsibilities.

Rahul urged the people to attend the marathon if they haven't attended it this year. The17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon witnessed more than 55,000 runners taking part in different events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...

Bar Refaeli welcomes third child with husband Adi Ezra

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra have become parents to their third child. The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she has given birth to her third kid.This is what real GLAM looks like. Third ba...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup No. 11 Louisville upsets No. 3 DukeDavid Johnson scored 19 points as No. 11 Louisville withstood a charge from third-ranked Duke and pulled out a 79-73 road victory Saturd...

Reliance outpaces industry in petrol, diesel sales from its outlets

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL has outpaced the industry in clocking double-digit sales growth in petrol and diesel from its nearly 1,400-odd petrol pumps in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. In an investor presentation post announcin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020