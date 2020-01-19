Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics; Netflix opens Paris office and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix up for more awards at Hollywood's SAG ceremony

Terrifying clown or heartbroken dad? Scheming pole dancer or ruthless divorce lawyer? Hollywood actors make their picks on Sunday for the best movie performances of 2019 as a crowded awards season begins to take shape ahead of the ultimate accolades - the Oscars - next month.

Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics, reveals law school progress

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said on Saturday she had successfully completed her first year of law studies while preparing to release a documentary about her advocacy work for criminal justice reform. "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" will debut on the Oxygen cable network on April 5. The two-hour film will show West visiting prisons and working alongside legal experts on four cases of people they believe have been unfairly sentenced.

Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have removed their new president and chief executive after an allegation of misconduct, leaving the organization in disarray 10 days before the annual music industry showcase. While saying that the Jan. 26 awards show in Los Angeles will go ahead as planned, the Recording Academy on Thursday announced that CEO Deborah Dugan has been placed on immediate administrative leave.

Netflix opens Paris office, plans new French-language series

U.S. television streaming company Netflix has opened a new Paris office and plans to develop more than 20 original French-language productions in 2020, it said on Friday. Launched in 2014 in France - where it employs 40 people and has existing operations in Paris - Netflix has developed 24 French titles, including six films, nine series, and three documentaries.

Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer's fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury. The jury, comprised of six white men, three black women, one black man, and two white women, is set to hear opening arguments next week.

Rap and rice paddies: Thai hip hop creates unlikely new stars

In geography and in culture, the rice paddies of northeastern Thailand are thousands of miles away from the birthplace of hip hop in New York City's Bronx, but for Thai rapper RachYo, the language of hip hop is universal. A recent video features the 18-year-old artist rapping in a rice field, sitting on an old truck as he laments in Thai about jealousy over a girl. It was viewed 57 million times on YouTube.

Elegant Kim Jones collection stars on Dior menswear runway

Sleek double-breasted suits, luxurious patterns, and silky fabrics mingled to celebrate tailoring in a timeless menswear collection at the Christian Dior catwalk in Paris on Friday. For one of the most anticipated shows of the week, Dior erected a gigantic tent in the middle of Place de la Concorde, overshadowing its Egyptian obelisk.

Late actor Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million at Arizona auction

Twenty-one vehicles owned by the late actor Paul Walker, who starred in the popular "Fast and Furious" movie franchise, sold for a combined $2.33 million during spirited bidding at an annual car auction in Arizona, officials said. The collection assembled by Walker posted strong results at the week-long Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, with an Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight fetching the top single price of $385,000 in the final day of sales on Saturday. It was one of five such BMW lightweights, of which 126 were produced, sold at the auction.

