Melissa Joan Hart to direct 'Young Sheldon' episode

Actor Melissa Joan Hart has been roped in to direct one of the upcoming episodes of the comedy series "Young Sheldon" . Hart, best known for her titular characters in the sitcoms "Clarissa Explains It All" , "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Melissa & Joey" , took to Instagram to share the news.

"A career highlight to be at the helm on the amazing set of #YoungSheldon this week. I love working with talented, hard working and funny people! #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople," she wrote on Monday. The 43-year-old actor-director posted a picture of hers with the show's clapboard.

Hart has previously directed some episodes of "Sabrina" and "Melissa & Joey" . She joins the likes of Jon Favreau, Michael Zinberg, Jaffar Mahmood, Mark Cendrowski, Rebecca Asher, Howie Deutch, Jude Weng, Beth McCarthy-Miller, Lea Thompson who have directed the CBS series' episodes.

"Young Sheldon" , a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" , stars Iain Armitage in the title role. The series is currently in its third season and has been renewed through season four.

