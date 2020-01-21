Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' teaser out now!

A day after dropping a much intriguing poster of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund', makers of the film on Tuesday dropped its teaser and revealed its release date. The teaser begins with credits being rolled on the screen and power-packed voice of Bachchan emerges from background as the legendary actor says, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir team kahiye.. Team (Don't call it a pack sir, call it team.. team)"

The teaser featured a group of youngsters walking, some with hockey sticks in their hands and were captured from their back without revealing their identities. Though the teaser did not feature Bachchan in the video, his impactful narration from the background sufficed.

The movie, helmed by Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. It marks the Bollywood debut of Manjule, who rose to fame with his box-office hit Marathi movie 'Sairat'.The movie also marks the first collaboration between Big B and Manjule. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018.

The flick is co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath and will make it to theatres on May 8. (ANI)

