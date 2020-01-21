Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Prince Harry warns photographers over paparazzi shots - Sky News

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:14 IST
UK's Prince Harry warns photographers over paparazzi shots - Sky News
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers after agreeing to give up their royal duties to start their new life in Canada, according to Sky News.

The warning comes after images of Meghan were published in the media showing her taking a stroll through a public park on Vancouver Island, Sky said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants

A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him. Clinton also weig...

Chinese doctor investigating virus outbreak says he was infected

A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijings Peking University First Hospital, ...

Hamas chief to remain outside Gaza for months: deputy

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip the group runs for up to a year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major foreign tour since taking ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020