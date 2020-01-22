Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn thanks Uddhav Thackeray for declaring 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his magnum opus -- Tanhaji

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:58 IST
Ajay Devgn thanks Uddhav Thackeray for declaring 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free
A poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his magnum opus -- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -- thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday for making the movie tax free in the state. The 50-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and shared the thankful message in a tweet that reads: "Thank you Uddhav Thackeray Ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government declared the biographical-drama -- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -- tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make the new release of Devgn tax-free.

Earlier, Thackeray in an event said that he will watch the historical drama along with other ministers. The movie shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and has been directed by Om Raut. It also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The movie has crashed the box-office as it has garnered around Rs 183 crore as on Wednesday, as per the film critic Taran Adarsh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump has parting words for the star of Davos, Greta Thunberg

Just before he departed the slopes of Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump had some final words for Greta Thunberg, saying he would have loved to have seen her speak at the World Economic Forum. Back-and-forths between the teenager and the 73...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colourful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharash...

Guest lecturers strike work at Allahabad University over pending salaries

Allahabad University officials on Wednesday said salaries of guest faculty which have been pending for up to five months will be cleared in a week. Scores of guest lectures of the varsity and its allied colleges from faculties of arts, scie...

Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.He will be joined by UP Chief Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020