UPDATE 3-Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Terry Jones, one of the British Monty Python comedy team and director of religious satire "Life of Brian", has died at the age of 77 after a long battle with dementia, his family said on Wednesday. Born in Wales in 1942, Jones was also an author, historian, and poet. He had been diagnosed in 2015 with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

Jones was one of the creators of Monty Python's Flying Circus, the British TV show that rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters, and catchphrases, in 1969. He co-directed the team's first film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with fellow Python Terry Gilliam, and directed the subsequent Life of Brian and "The Meaning of Life."

Python Michael Palin, who met Jones at Oxford University, said he was "kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full". "He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian - writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have."

Jones' family said his work with Monty Python, books, films, television programs, poems and other work "will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath". Jones wrote comedy sketches with Palin in the 1960s for shows including "The Frost Report" and "Do Not Adjust Your Set" before the pair teamed up with Cambridge graduates Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman - who died in 1989 - and U.S. film-maker Terry Gilliam to create Monty Python.

One of Jones' best-known roles was that of Brian's mother in Life of Brian released in 1979, who screeches at worshippers from an open window: "He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy". Another was the hugely obese Mr. Creosote who explodes in a restaurant at the end of an enormous meal after eating a "wafer-thin mint".

Cleese said: "It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away ..," adding, in a reference to Chapman "Two down, four to go." As well as his comedy work, Jones wrote about medieval and ancient history, including a critique of Geoffrey Chaucer's "The Knight's Tale".

He made an emotional public appearance in 2016 when, just weeks after revealing his diagnosis with dementia, he received a Bafta Cymru award for his outstanding contribution to film and television, which was presented by Palin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.