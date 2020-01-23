Filmmaker David Leitch working on 'Kung Fu' adaptation for Universal

"Hobbs & Shaw" helmer David Leitch will be tackling Universal's adaptation of 1970s martial arts Western TV show "Kung Fu" . The show, which ran for three seasons across from 1972 to 1975, featured the late David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who travels through the American Old West, armed only with his spiritual training and martial arts skills.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the big-screen adaptation will be produced by Leitch in collaboration with his 87North Productions partner Kelly McCormick and Stephen L'Hereaux. Ed Spielman, who co-created the original show, is attached to executive produce.

