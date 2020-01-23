Matt Damon to reunite with James Mangold for 'The Force'

Hollywood star Matt Damon is re-teaming with his "Ford v Ferrari" director James Mangold on the police thriller "The Force". According to Variety, Mangold will direct the film for Disney's 20th Century Studios.

The director has been developing the film, based on Don Winslow bestseller, since 2017. The plot follows NYPD detective Denny Malone (Damon), who runs an elite crime-fighting squad but becomes involved in a corruption scandal.

Damon played a similar role as a career criminal who infiltrates the Boston Police Department in Martin Scorsese's celebrated "The Departed" . David Mamet wrote the first script and Scott Frank is working on the most recent version.

Fox bought movie rights to the novel in 2016 and set it up with Ridley Scott to produce through his Fox-based Scott Free company. The Story Factory's Shane Salerno and Kevin Walsh are also producing.

