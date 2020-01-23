No mention of Tanaji's 'birthplace' in film irks Godoli locals

Residents of Maharashtra's Godoli village, where Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare was claimed to have been born, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention in the Hindi film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" , which documents the valour of the 17th century military leader. They have decided to raise the issue during their village meeting and also take it up with the makers of the film, which stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kajol also feature in the Om Raut directed film, which released on January 10. In the movie, Malusare has been shown as hailing from 'Umrat' in Konkan.

Some locals claimed Malusare was born in Satara district's Godoli village, which, they said, is also known in Marathi as 'Tanhaji cha parada' (Tanaji's enclosure). A few years ago, some remnants of Malusare's house were discovered in the village which have been preserved, a local resident said.

"Some of the remnants of his house were used during the construction of his memorial in the village," he said. "We are unhappy with the makers of the film. As he was born in Godoli, at least his early childhood days here should have been shown and some shoots for the movie should have taken place in the village," he said.

He also alleged that a "wrong history" about Tanaji was being presented before the world. Another local said a year ago, they had requested Shital Malusare, the 13th descendant of Tanaji, that Godoli village be mentioned in the film.

The villagers have now sought a meeting with the makers of the film over the issue, he said. "We will also take up this issue in the 'gram sabha' (village meeting) and chalk out future course of action," a villager said.

The film, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military leader who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana Fort (now known as Sinhagad Fort) located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 150 crore at box office since its release. It was declared tax-free in Maharashtra by the Shiv Sena-led government on Wednesday..

