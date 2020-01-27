Jim Carrey up for 'The Mask' sequel with a 'crazy visionary filmmaker'

Celebrated actor-comedian Jim Carrey says he is would like to return to one of his most iconic characters -- Stanley Ipkiss aka The Mask -- if a "crazy visionary" director is on board the project. The 58-year-old actor played the titular role in the first film based on the character which released in 1994. A sequel, 'Son of the Mask', was released in 2005 but did not feature Carrey.

When asked about one of his films that deserves a sequel, Carrey told Comicbook.com, '''The Mask', I think, for myself, it would depend on the filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.'' Mike Richardson, the founder of Dark Horse Comics, who created the character, has previously expressed his desire to reboot the franchise with a female lead. PTI SHD

