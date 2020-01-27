Bang Yong-guk’s YouTube account hacked, hackers post insensible contents

Bang Yong-guk is currently creating headlines since his agency has announced that his YouTube account has been hacked.

The famous South Korean rapper, Bang Yong-guk's YouTube account suddenly commenced posting torrents of random clips from Japanese variety shows including pirated films. Once videos of unclear origins suddenly started appearing, his agency announced that his YouTube account has been hacked.

Here you can watch Bang Yong-guk's YouTube account. You can still see unpleasant video contents still floating on his account. Many videos are still there in Japanese. Those consists of various Japanese shows, anime and comic reviews.

Once the YouTube account of Bang Yong-guk got hacked, the unnamed hacker also posted various video footage of multiple western movies like When in Rome, The Impossible, The Chronicles of Narnia and Arizona including other old films. Many videos have already been deleted with the agency's announcement.

His agency, Consent Media wrote – The official YouTube account of Bang Yong-Guk has currently been compromised. The account has been reported and will be under YouTube review. We are trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Please be careful and report any malicious activities.

The 29-year-old rapper, Bang Yong-guk made his musical debut in 2008 as a member of an underground hip hop group called Soul Connection under the alias of Jepp Blackman. In March 2011, he featured on Song Ji-eun's single Going Crazy that became a number one hit in South Korea.

View this post on Instagram 현재 방용국 공식 YouTube 계정이 관리자 권한에 대해 해킹 피해를 입은 것으로 파악되었습니다. 계정 채널은 현재 YouTube 전담 부서로 이관되어 해킹 피해에 관하여 조사 중에 있습니다. 심려를 끼쳐 드려 죄송하다는 말씀을 전하며 빠른 조치를 위해 최선을 다하겠습니다. The official YouTube account of Bang YongGuk has currenty been compromised. The account has been reported and will be under youtube review. We are trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Please be careful and report any malicious activities. A post shared by CONSENTㅣKOREA (@consentmedia) on Jan 27, 2020 at 12:30am PST

Also Read: DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo's ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.