Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney legend John Musker 'bemused' by studio's live-action remakes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:06 IST
Disney legend John Musker 'bemused' by studio's live-action remakes
Image Credit: Wikipedia

John Musker, one half of directing duo behind Disney's original "Aladdin" and "The Little Mermaid" , says he would like the studio to create original content rather than remaking its classics. Musker, who last worked on Disney's "Moana" with his directing partner Ron Clements, said he is "bemused" by the series of live-action remakes the studio is producing.

"I am bemused by the live-action remakes, although the more successful ones to me are the ones ironically that reinterpret the source to a greater degree, like 'Maleficent'. I think (Jon) Favreau's a brilliant filmmaker, but the shot-for-shot fealty to the hand-drawn 'Lion King', as well as the inexpressive animation in his film, left me uninvolved," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "In general, I would rather see more original content, and fairy tales, particularly by their nature, don't seem to accommodate or demand the extension and/or repetition of their self-contained narrative arcs," he added.

Clements said he wants hand-drawn animation features to make a comeback. "I do miss hand-drawn features and hope that there's a future for this unique and very special kind of animation. I think people really do miss it, and it's poised for a potential comeback," he said.

Disney has been strategically remaking its animated classics since 2010''s "Alice in Wonderland" . So far, it has revived iconic films such as "Lady and The Tramp" , "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast" . In 2020, the studio will release "Mulan" remake as well as "101 Dalmatians" prequel "Cruella", starring Emma Stone. Live-action adaptations of "The Little Mermaid" and "Bambi" are also in the works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's railways to use facial recognition amid privacy fears

Most major railway stations in India will use facial recognition to fight crime by the end of 2020, a senior official said, in a move that digital rights campaigners on Tuesday warned could breach peoples privacy in the absence of stringent...

South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from development bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday. SAA is fighting ...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rand 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday.S...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea for relocating Gir lions to Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by an NGO seeking direction for shifting some Asiatic lions from Gujarats Gir forest to a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020