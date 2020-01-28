Kartik Aaryan shares picture from sets of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture from his upcoming romantic-drama 'Love Aaj Kal' on Tuesday. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor hopped on to Instagram to share the picture and wrote, "90s hot kids be like Kartik minus 8kgs= #Raghu #FiftyShadesOfRaghu #CoolBoyz Squad Goals #School#LoveAajKal ."

In the picture, Kartik is seen in his school uniform posing with his school gang 'CoolBoyz Squad' from 'Love Aaj Kal'. Kartik also revealed a fun fact in the caption that he lost 8 kilograms to get into the skin of his character, Raghu. Earlier, the 29-year-old actor had shared a glimpse of his other character Veer from the movie, where he was seen sporting a geeky look.

In the rom-com, the actor will be seen essaying two characters -- Raghu and Veer -- who are from two different eras. One is from the 1990s and the other from 2020. The movie 'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, it explored two love stories set in different time periods.

The remake will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020. (ANI)

