Nahnatchka Khan to produce film on K-Pop young adult novel 'I'll Be the One'

Director-writer Nahnatchka Khan is developing a young adult novel "I'll Be the One" as a feature for HBO Max streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Khan, best known for "Fresh Off The Boat" series and Netflix film "Always Be My Maybe" , is also eyeing to direct the project.

"I'll Be the One", written by Lyla Lee, revolves around the six-year-old Skye Shin — a bisexual Korean-American girl — as she pursues her dreams as a participant on the reality TV singing and dancing competition 'K-Pop Shining Star'. With the help of her new friends and her crush, world-famous model Henry Cho, Skye faces the industry's old-fashioned beauty standards head on and vows to become a K-pop star.

Emmy-nominated writer Colleen McGuinness will adapt the novel, which is set to be published this summer by Katherine Tegen Books (HarperCollins) in North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.