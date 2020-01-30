Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak can cripple global box office collections

The coronavirus outbreak has closed the shutter on almost the entire movie theatre business in China, which could push the global box office into losses worth billions of dollars.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:47 IST
Coronavirus outbreak can cripple global box office collections
The disease has shut down nearly 70,000 screens all across China. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus outbreak has closed the shutter on almost the entire movie theatre business in China, which could push the global box office into losses worth billions of dollars. The highly contagious disease has shut down nearly 70,000 screens all across the world's most populous nation, reported New York Post.

These are the very theatres that produced a huge share of last year's record-shattering global movie revenues collections. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the international box office collections are expected to nosedive by 1 billion dollars to 2 billion dollars if the Chinese theatres continue to stay out of business.

Stephen Saltzman from Paul Hastings law firm told The Hollywood Reporter that "there could be a potential recovery from the loss of a few weeks, but with a longer hiatus possibly on the horizon and real estate values being severely challenged unless the government is motivated to step in with additional support, this could be a disaster in the making". The theatres collectively managed a measly 2 million dollars in the weekend that kicked off the beginning of the Lunar New Year Holidays, reported the outlet.

This abysmally low figure is just a tiny fraction of last year's 507 million dollar collection during the first three days of the holiday season. Six big movies by Chinese studios that were due for release on the holiday weekend have been kept on hold indefinitely, with the exception of 'Lost in Russia', that was put online for free by Huanxi Media.

The coronavirus induced lockdown has also left the release of Hollywood flicks such as 'Little Women' and 'Dolittle' hanging midair in the Chinese market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who...

C'garh cabinet passes anti-CAA resolution, may bring motion in

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is likely to table a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The state cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution opposing the Act and u...

Ethiopian airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian airlines on Thursday has suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airlines passenger call centre.An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman declined to comment....

EC to hold special meeting to review Delhi's poll preparedness

Election Commission of India ECI has decided to convene a special meeting on the evening of January 31 to review the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi elections. The meeting will be held with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi along with D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020