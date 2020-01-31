Left Menu
Ciara, Russell Wilson to welcome second child together

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:19 IST
Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are expecting their second child together. The Grammy-winning musician also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, born in 2014, whom she shares with her former fiance, rapper Future.

She shared the pregnancy news on Instagram on Thursday. "Number 3," Ciara captioned her picture in which she is flaunting her baby bump on a beach.

Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, married in 2016. They are raising five-year-old Future and two-year-old daughter Sienna.

