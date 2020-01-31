Left Menu
Wishes pour in for Preity Zinta as she turns 45

As dimpled beauty Preity Zinta turned 45 on Friday, wishes poured in for the actor on social media.

As dimpled beauty Preity Zinta turned 45 on Friday, wishes poured in for the actor on social media. Extending her birthday wishes to the actor, dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt post for Preity.

"To the one with the warmest heart, Happy Birthday @realpreityzinta! May you always spread smiles around you. Keep being your infectious happy self. Sending you lots of love & hugs," read Dixit's tweet. Sharing a picture of him and Priety, actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his social media and wished the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor on her birthday.

"Let's do the Zinta Dance - Happy Birthday dear @realpreityzinta -have a great great one my friend," Deshmukh tweeted. His wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh also tweeted wishes to Preity, saying: "Happy Birthday Dearest @realpreityzinta ... Loads of love to you."

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Happiest birthday to one of the kindest people I know." Preity Zinta entered the Indian cinema in 1998 with 'Dil Se' where she played a supporting role. She was last seen opposite Sunny Deol in 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. (ANI)

