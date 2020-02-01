Britain Brexits - United Kingdom leaves the European Union
The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, turning its back on post-World War Two attempts to unite the once warring nations of Europe into a global power.
In its biggest geopolitical shift since the loss of its sprawling empire, the United Kingdom slipped away at 2300 GMT - ending 47 years of membership in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- Boris Johnson
- European Union
- Brexit
- Europe
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson's Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup
Britain's PM Boris Johnson signs agreement to leave the EU. (AFP) SCYSCY
Boris Johnson hails dawn of new era for UK on Brexit Day
Into the Brexit unknown, a dis-United Kingdom exits the European Union
Brexit day: United Kingdom casts off from the European Union