Jackie Shroff receives heartwarming wishes from Tiger, Ayesha Shroff

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff ringed in his 63rd birthday on Saturday and received heart-warming wishes from son Tiger Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff. Tiger Shroff hopped on to Instagram to convey the best wishes to his father on the special day, in a post that read, "Prob won't ever be as cool, talented, good looking, effortless, loved(the list goes on)as you! But one things for sure you'll never be as proud of me as I am of you. Happy birthday, daddy[?] @apnabhidu."

The actor conveyed his feelings for his father in a heartfelt message where he stated that he won't probably be as cool, talented, good looking, effortless, loved as his father, but he shared that he can say one thing for sure that he will never be proud of him as he is of his father. He wished his father a happy birthday along with a heart emoji and tagged Jackie as "apnabhidu." Along with the heartfelt message, the 'War' actor shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy holding a gun in one of his hands and a cigarette on the other hand. The actor is seen sporting faded denim and black casual wife-beater along with matching shades. Wife Ayesha Shroff poured in her lovely birthday wish on Instagram along with a throwback picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday kiddo!!! May this year be the BEST EVER!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff."

In the picture, Jackie is seen donning a white T-shirt with matching pants and a red transparent Shirt sporting a smile. (ANI)

