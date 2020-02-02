Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in for Stormi Webster on her 2nd birthday

As Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster turned 2 on Saturday, wishes poured in for the birthday girl.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 12:30 IST
Wishes pour in for Stormi Webster on her 2nd birthday
Stormi Webster turns 2 (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster turned 2 on Saturday, wishes poured in for the birthday girl. On her daughter's birthday, Kylie took to Instagram and shared an adorable post consisting of a series of pictures and videos.

"And just like that, she's two, happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43 pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo," she captioned the picture. Taking to Instagram, famous media personality and Stormi's aunt Kim Kardashian also posted a picture of Stormi with her cousin Chicago West wishing the toddler.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby Stormi. We love you so much!!!! Thank you for being the best cousin to my babies," Kardashian captioned the picture. Kylie Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner also shared a birthday post for her nice on her Instagram stories.

Caitlyn Jenner also took to Instagram to shares a cute picture of the now 2-year old and wrote, "Happy 2nd birthday to the smartest two-year-old I know! I'm so excited to celebrate with you today! Love you, Stormi." Stormi's mother celebrated her birthday by launching the Stormi Collection range of Kylie Cosmetics and she also threw a grand party inspired by her collection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi

Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi....

Sanju Samson fails to impress in fifth T20I against New Zealand

With all eyes on the top-order batsman, Sanju Samson on Sunday failed to impress for a second time in a row as he was dismissed for just two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand here at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Samson managed t...

Ageing makes me feel grateful: Eva Mendes

Actor Eva Mendes has hit back at a troll who said she was getting old. In response to the age-shaming on one of her videos, the actor, who shares Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, said she is proud of gr...

NBA roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James ran up a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter Saturday night to power a front-running 129-113 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Avery Bradley pour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020