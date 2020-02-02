Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Adam Sandler to make four new movies; The accuser says Weinstein raped her and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series "The Crown," the show's creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five seasons rather than the six seasons originally envisaged, writer and executive producer Peter Morgan said.

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler have reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday. Sandler, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who built a career in movies such as "Grownups" and "The Water Boy," has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.

The accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

