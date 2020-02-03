Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 05:06 IST
OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

Czech rock guitarist and producer Ivan Kral, who played with Patti Smith and other rock greats, died on Sunday. He was 71. Kral, born shortly after the Communist coup in Czechoslovakia, left his home country in 1966 for the United States where his father worked as an interpreter at the United Nations.

In the 1970s he played with Blondie, among others, before joining Smith with whom he co-wrote songs including the hit "Dancing Barefoot," listed in the Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Czech producer David Gaydecka of the Metronome festival in Prague confirmed Kral's passing.

"We worked together since 2016, but the Grand finale, which we have prepared, never came," Gaydecka said. Kral also wrote songs for Iggy Pop, John Cale and U2.

After Czechoslovakia's Velvet Revolution of 1989, which toppled Communist rule, Kral returned home as a performer and a producer for a number of Czech musicians and bands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Pens outlast Capitals in first meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon, and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season and the 75th ga...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for rough ride on virus fears, eyes on China

Asian markets are set for another bumpy ride on Monday on fears about the hit to world growth from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with all eyes on China where trading resumes following the Lunar New Year break.A total of 361 people have...

Timberwolves try to snap drought against Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves are mired in an 11-game losing streak for the second time this season. Minnesota looks to halt its latest victory drought when it visits the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.Saturdays 118-106 road loss to the Los ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCredit Suisse freezes investment bank bonus pool httpson.ft.com2tlR0xS Nissan drafts plan to do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020