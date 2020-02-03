Gaten Matarazzo's fourth surgery a 'success'

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo says his fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD) was a "complete success" and the actor hopes it would be the last one. The 17-year-old actor underwent the procedure for CCD, a condition that affects the development of the teeth and bones, on January 29.

Matarazzo shared a health update on Instagram over the weekend. "Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success. This was such a big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums," he said.

The actor said the surgery went on for four hours and his recovery for the past few days has been "great". "I can't thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. Thanks again everyone," Matarazzo added.

He also shared a picture post-surgery on the photo-video sharing site.

