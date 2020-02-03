Bhopal, Indore to host IIFA from March 27-29
Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopaland its commercial hub Indore will host the 21st edition ofthe International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) event fromMarch 27 to 29, it was announced here on Monday
The announcement was made by IIFA organisers in thepresence of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and JacquelineFernandez and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
