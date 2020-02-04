Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney announces 'Hamilton' film with original Broadway cast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:48 IST
Disney announces 'Hamilton' film with original Broadway cast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Disney is set to release the big-screen adaptation of award-winning stage musical "Hamilton"'s theatre performance with its original Broadway cast. Based on a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

Known for its color-conscious casting, "Hamilton" follows the story of the titular American Founding Father, played by Miranda, through music that draws heavily from hip hop, as well as R&B, pop, soul, and traditional-style show tunes. The film, to be released on October 15, 2021, is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Jeffrey Seller.

"I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations - 'The Little Mermaid', 'Beauty and The Beast', 'Aladdin'. "I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of 'Hamilton' - a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of 'Hamilton' to the largest audience possible," Miranda said in a statement.

Kail revealed the show that was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 will make it to the film version of the play. "We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage-and in the audience... We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide," the director said.

Robert A Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, said the studio is thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world. "Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Iger added.

The upcoming "Hamilton" promises to combine the "best elements of live theater and film" stars Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Anthony Ramos. The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

Film producers also include Miranda and Kail. The original musical has won 11 Tony awards, one Grammy, four Olivier awards and Pulitzer Prize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Air India to suspend its flights to Hong Kong after Feb 7

In view of novel coronavirus outbreak, Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on February 7.Earlier, IndiGo Airlines had announced the suspension of its flight operations between Kolkata and Guangzhou from Febru...

Russia has begun manufacturing S-400 systems for India: Russian Min

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov has said that his country has begun the production of famed S-400 air defence systems for India. The Almaz-Antey concern has begun manufacturing the S-400 systems for India, and Russia will...

Pak lawyer moves SC against high court verdict of suspending Musharraf's death sentence

A Pakistani lawyer has appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the verdict of a high court that annulled the death sentence of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf. The special court in Islamabad on December 17 last handed down t...

Tennis-Serena needs fresh approach to surpass Court, says coach

Former world number one Serena Williams must rethink her approach to Grand Slams after her latest bid to win a record-equalling 24th major prize came unstuck at Melbourne Park, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said. The 38-year-old America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020