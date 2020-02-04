It was tough living apart from husband Hugh Dancy while filming 'Homeland', says Claire Danes

"Homeland" star Claire Danes has opened up about the difficulty of shooting the show in North Carolina while her husband Hugh Dancy stayed back in New York for his acting career. The actor is glad that she was able to work with Dancy, 44, when he landed a role in the final season of the Showtime drama. "Homeland" airs in India on Star World.

"That was tough.That distance is corrosive, and I’m just bad at it. And I don’t particularly want to get good at it. We learned along the way how essential it is for us to be physically together as often as possible," Danes said in an interview with Net-A-Porter’s digital title, Porter. Danes, 40, plays the role of CIA operative Carrie Mathison on the drama, which will wrap up after its eighth season and start airing from February 9.

"That was such a nice way to end the show. I didn’t have a single scene with him, but on my days off, I would go to his set. He’s very good. I don’t exactly forget that, but we don’t talk about acting much, so it was a really nice reminder.Watching your partner do something they are really good at is so hot," she said. The actors met in 2006 on the set of the film "Evening" and got married in 2009. They have two sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 7, and Rowan, 17 months.

