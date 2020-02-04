Left Menu
Karisma shares the perfect Kapoor-Pataudi family portrait from cousin's wedding

After sharing bouts of pictures from her cousin Armaan Jain's big fat wedding, actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday dropped in the perfect family portrait of the Kapoor-Pataudi family.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:57 IST
Karisma shares the perfect Kapoor-Pataudi family portrait from cousin's wedding
Saif Ali Khan Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After sharing bouts of pictures from her cousin Armaan Jain's big fat wedding, actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday dropped in the perfect family portrait of the Kapoor-Pataudi family. The actor who has been filling her Instagram vigorously with the wedding pictures shared another picture in which she is seen posing with Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan Pataudi, as the little Pataudi scion-Taimur was busy savouring dessert.

Describing the entire picture in two words, Kapoor captioned the picture, "Family Matters" and accompanied it with the hashtag #weddingtime." While Kareena and Karisma were seen dazzling in pink and yellow saree respectively, Saif kept it minimal with a black kurta paired with a white pyajama.

Senior Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black coloured Nehru style suit and Taimur wore a blue kurta with a white pyajama. The wedding function of Jain and his long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra was heavily star-studded with all top celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

