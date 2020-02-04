Left Menu
'Amrita' made me grow, says Taapsee about her character in 'Thappad'

After stunning the audiences and Bollywood fraternity with her unapologetic roles in 'Pink' and 'Mulk', actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday said that her role in 'Thappad' made her grow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a behind the scene picture from the flick, the actor wrote a heartfelt post about her character from the film 'Thappad' and explained how the role affected her as an actor.

"Amrita ...As an actor, some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up," read Taapsee's post. Further asking the viewers to watch the film and meet her powerful character from the film, the actor wrote, " Meet her on 28th feb 2020 in theatres."

The trailer of 'Thappad' featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday and within two days' span, it has shot up to an overwhelming 10 million views. The trailer featured the actor portraying the role of a woman who denies tolerating domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

The film is all set to reach the big screens on February 28 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

