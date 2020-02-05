Tom Hiddleston to topline political thriller 'White Stork'

Actor Tom Hiddleston is set to lead political thriller "White Stork" set at Netflix. The Marvel star will front the 10-part political series which will be produced by Eleven, the banner behind "Sex Education" series, reported Variety.

Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan. The series is created, penned and executive produced by "Jericho" writer Chris Dunlop. It will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.

The project marks something of a departure for Hiddleston, who has most recently featured as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Disney Plus series "Loki" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.