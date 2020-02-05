Left Menu
'Ray Donovan' axed after seven seasons

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:44 IST
Weeks after its seventh season finale, "Ray Donovan" has been cancelled at Showtime. The last chapter of the legal drama concluded on January 19 on a cliffhanger, which will now serve as the series finale.

Liev Schreiber played the titular role of a fixer in the show who arranges bribes, payoffs, threats, and other illegal activities, to ensure the outcome desired by the client. Soon after the last episode's airing, Schreiber told the fans of the series to "reach out" to the network if they want another season.

On Tuesday, Showtime announced that they were pulling the plug on the show. "After seven incredible seasons, 'Ray Donovan' has concluded its run on Showtime. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note.

"Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work," the premium cabler said in a statement as reported by Variety. A couple of hours after the news broke, Schreiber saluted the series on Instagram.

"Slaithe (Toast)," the actor captioned his photo raising a glass to "Ray Donovan" 's run. Last month, Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, said the drama is "nearing the end of its run".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

