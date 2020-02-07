'Friends' cast reportedly sign up for reunion special on HBO Max

Fans of famous sitcom 'Friends' have a reason to rejoice as the star cast has reportedly signed up for the highly teased one-hour long reunion special episode to be telecast on HBO Max.

The rumours of the reunion episode of the 90s sitcom have been doing rounds ever since the celebration of its 25th anniversary in September last year. Later HBO Max teased that it was working to come out with a reunion special episode.

According to Deadline, the reunion special may get traction with the six central stars. The outlet further reported that the stars Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have worked out a deal with Warner Bros, TV and HBO for an hour-long special. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

