Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace join Peter Dinklage in thriller 'The Thicket'

Actors Noomi Rapace, Charlie Plummer, and Sophia Lillis have boarded the cast of thriller "The Thickest". The movie, also starring Peter Dinklage, is based on the novel by author Joe R Lansdale, reported Variety.

Chris Kelley has written the script and Elliott Lester is attached to direct. Currently, in pre-production, the film follows an innocent man Jack (Plummer) who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she is kidnapped by killer 'Cut Throat Bill' (Rapace) and her group. Jack takes the help of crafty bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Dinklage). The three-track the girl into the deadly no man's land known as The Big Thicket -- a place where blood and violence reign.

Dinklage is producing the project along with Gianni Nunnari of Hollywood Gang, Estuary Films' David Ginsberg, Matt Hookings of Camelot Films and Shannon Gaulding and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.