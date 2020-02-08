Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace join Peter Dinklage in thriller 'The Thicket'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 12:44 IST
Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace join Peter Dinklage in thriller 'The Thicket'
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Actors Noomi Rapace, Charlie Plummer, and Sophia Lillis have boarded the cast of thriller "The Thickest". The movie, also starring Peter Dinklage, is based on the novel by author Joe R Lansdale, reported Variety.

Chris Kelley has written the script and Elliott Lester is attached to direct. Currently, in pre-production, the film follows an innocent man Jack (Plummer) who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she is kidnapped by killer 'Cut Throat Bill' (Rapace) and her group. Jack takes the help of crafty bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Dinklage). The three-track the girl into the deadly no man's land known as The Big Thicket -- a place where blood and violence reign.

Dinklage is producing the project along with Gianni Nunnari of Hollywood Gang, Estuary Films' David Ginsberg, Matt Hookings of Camelot Films and Shannon Gaulding and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Eight die, dozens hurt in southern Kazakhstan clashes

Eight people died and dozens were hurt during clashes involving hundreds of villagers in Kazakhstans south, authorities said. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency government session Saturday where he said the situation w...

Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote

Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote. The polling for 7...

Suns hope to avoid season sweep by Nuggets

The young Phoenix Suns welcome the Denver Nuggets and Most Valuable Player contender Nikola Jokic into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday for the second game of a weekend back-to-back. Phoenix blasted the Houston Rockets on the first le...

External feedback in language courses vital for learners, study explains why

A new study has underlined the importance of external feedback in language courses as it makes the learners aware of their language deficits and reduces the overestimation of ones own abilities in this context. The study led by Ludwig-Maxim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020