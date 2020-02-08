'X Factor' UK will not return in 2020 as Simon Cowell 'rests the series for 12 months'

The UK version of the long-running singing reality show, "The X Factor" , is being rested for 12 months. The singing show, which has been a fixture on commercial broadcaster ITV for 16 years, will return in 2021, reported Mirror.co.uk.

"Simon has decided to rest 'The X Factor this year. He and the producers want to take a breath to really think through the show and revitalise it for the future. And going straight back into a series this year wouldn't have allowed them the time to really focus. "Although The X Factor is contracted for one more series, ITV totally the rationale and want to give Simon and the team the time to do what they feel is right," a source told the publication.

The music mogul, however, will continue on as one of ITV's biggest stars with "Britain's Got Talent" , which will carry on being made for at least five seasons.

