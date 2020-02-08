'Will always lean on you to show me the way': Deepika tells Ranveer as couple enjoys vacay

Looks like lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to have a wonderful Valentine's week as the two have set out for a joyous vacation to soak up some sun. After teasing the fans with pictures of the couple's passports, Deepika on Saturday shared another fascinating picture from her vacay.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of two pairs of slippers lying in beach sand, and wrote, "I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation" Earlier, the 'Chhapaak' actor had shared a photo of her and Ranveer's passports and air tickets. "His & Hers... #vacation," she captioned the photo.

The beloved couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo. While Deepika last appeared as an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapak', Ranveer will be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and sports drama ''83'.(ANI)

