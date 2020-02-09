'Chhappak' co-writer's next an Indo-Pak war film

Screenwriter Atika Chohan of "Chhappak" fame is working on her next movie, which is an Indo-Pak war story. The writer said the project is in the development stage.

"I am writing an Indo-Pak war film. It is in the development stage it will take a long time in writing, then it will go into production. "It is an interesting project. We will be doing a lot of research. It is heavy-duty," Atika told PTI on the sidelines of an event organized by Screenwriters Association (SWA) on Saturday evening.

The writer is also awaiting the release of her next two projects - Netflix film "Guilty", featuring Kiara Advani, and "Agra" , directed by Kanu Behl. "Guilty", directed by Ruchi Narain, is a "feminist" film, Atika said.

"It is a fictional account on #MeToo movement and rape. It is a general comment and does not specifically deal with any one case," she added. About "Agra" , the writer said, the film is ready to start doing festival rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.