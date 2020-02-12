Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irrfan won't promote 'Angrezi Medium' due to health issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:19 IST
Irrfan won't promote 'Angrezi Medium' due to health issues

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, on Wednesday said he won't be able to promote his forthcoming film "Angrezi Medium" due to health issues. The actor shared an emotional message for his fans on social media ahead of the trailer launch of his next film "Angrezi Medium" on Thursday.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment. The makers today released the poster of "Angrezi Medium" which shows Irrfan in a Queen's Guard uniform as his on-screen daughter, played by Radhika Madan, hugs him.

Voiced by Irrfan, the video compilation has the film's stills featuring the cast, also including Irrfan, Radhika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia. In the message, the 53-year-old actor said though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes the audiences enjoy the film and waits for his return.

"This film 'Angrezi Medium' is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body... Whatever happens, I will share it with you all... "And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me," Irrfan said.

The actor said he is staying positive in these trying times. "It is being said when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. If sounds good. But when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t that easy to squeeze them. What's the choice that you have? Other than staying positive. In situations like these it’s up to us to make lemonade," he added.

The National Award-winning actor first spoke of his health on March 5, 2018, when he revealed that he was suffering from a "rare disease" but was yet to get a conclusive diagnosis. He later revealed he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a sequel to "Hindi Medium". It is scheduled to be released on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements

Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a blacklist of businesses i...

Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini immunity over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote is due ...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-Nissan sues Ghosn for damages, risks plunging to loss

Nissan Motor Co could be heading for its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, three company sources said on Wednesday, as news emerged the Japanese carmaker is seeking 91 million in damages from ousted former boss Carlos Ghosn. Japan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020