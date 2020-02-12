Irrfan won't promote 'Angrezi Medium' due to health issues

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, on Wednesday said he won't be able to promote his forthcoming film "Angrezi Medium" due to health issues. The actor shared an emotional message for his fans on social media ahead of the trailer launch of his next film "Angrezi Medium" on Thursday.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment. The makers today released the poster of "Angrezi Medium" which shows Irrfan in a Queen's Guard uniform as his on-screen daughter, played by Radhika Madan, hugs him.

Voiced by Irrfan, the video compilation has the film's stills featuring the cast, also including Irrfan, Radhika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia. In the message, the 53-year-old actor said though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes the audiences enjoy the film and waits for his return.

"This film 'Angrezi Medium' is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body... Whatever happens, I will share it with you all... "And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me," Irrfan said.

The actor said he is staying positive in these trying times. "It is being said when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. If sounds good. But when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t that easy to squeeze them. What's the choice that you have? Other than staying positive. In situations like these it’s up to us to make lemonade," he added.

The National Award-winning actor first spoke of his health on March 5, 2018, when he revealed that he was suffering from a "rare disease" but was yet to get a conclusive diagnosis. He later revealed he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a sequel to "Hindi Medium". It is scheduled to be released on March 20.

