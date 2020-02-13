Olivia Colman to play lead Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut

Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal has lined up an impressive cast for her directorial debut "The Lost Daughter" . Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will headline the film, which is based on a novel by best-selling author Elena Ferrante, reported Variety.

Gyllenhaal's husband Peter Saarsgard, "Judy" star Jessie Buckley and actor Dakota Johnson will also feature in the movie. The story follows a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins to resurface after meeting a woman (Johnson) and her young daughter while on summer vacation.

The project will be produced by Gyllenhaal, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren through their company Pie Films alongside Charlie Dorfman. Endeavor Content and Dorfman's Samuel Marshall Productions are financing the film.

